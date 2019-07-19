CHAMPAIGN — Larry Wingate, 66, of Champaign passed away on Wednesday (July 17, 2019), surrounded by his family.
A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 302 W. Church St., Champaign, on Friday, July 26, 2019. Visitors are welcome to greet the family beginning at 2 p.m.
Larry was born in Crystal Lake on Jan. 21, 1953. He was the son of Ray and Alvera Wingate.
He is survived by his mother; his wife, Suzanne; daughters, Erika (Mikael) Nelander, Melissa (Ryan) Wills and Laura; and his son, Davis. He leaves behind four brothers, David (Patricia) of Chrisman, Duane (Gail) of Rockford, Keith (Shirley) of Mahomet and Kevin of Cary, N.C.; and his sister, Lynnette (Matt) Reinert of Arvada, Colo.
He was preceded in death by his father and sister, Karen.
Larry spent his career in property management. He was at Town and Country Apartments for 26 years, and also worked for The Atkins Group, Regency Management, Green Street Realty and ended his career working for the Snyder Companies in Bloomington. He also served as general manager at the I Hotel and Conference Center for two years after its opening.
Larry was a member of the Knights of Pythias for 30 years, and served as its grand chancellor for the state of Illinois. He was a member of the Institute of Real Estate Management, and served its local chapter as president. Larry was asked to serve on the board of the C-U Mass Transit District, and ended his term as the chairman of the board. He was active in his church, and served as a deacon, and also helped in Sunday school.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, please make a donation to the local Habitat for Humanity chapter, 119 E. University Ave., Champaign, or your favorite charity in Larry’s honor.
Lux Memorial Chapel is handling the arrangements.