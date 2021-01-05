RANTOUL — Larry “Z man” ZonFrilli, 66, of Rantoul passed away Saturday (Jan. 2, 2021) at home surrounded by his family.
He was born July 15, 1954, in Rantoul, a son of Tom and Alice (Sims) ZonFrilli. He married Mary Hiller on Nov. 11, 2005, in Urbana after a courtship of 15 years. She survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Julie (Patrick) Irvin-Grenda of St. Joseph; brother, John (Mary Jayne) ZonFrilli of Urbana; two grandsons, Thomas and Owen Irvin; a nephew, Ben ZonFrilli; and niece, Suzanna ZonFrilli.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Larry was a 1972 graduate of Rantoul Township High School. He received his bachelor’s Degree in law enforcement from Western Illinois University. He began his career at the Rantoul Police Department as a patrol officer, then detective, and retired as a lieutenant in 2005. He then worked with Downstate Detective Agency as a private investigator for several years. Larry loved to go fishing and play golf; he was involved in the Monday night league at Willowpond Golf Course.
A private funeral service will be held. Friends may call on the family from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, with social distancing expected. Friends may also attend the graveside service at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday at Maplewood Cemetery.