FAIRMOUNT — Lashelle L. Crain, 53, of Fairmount died Saturday (Oct. 8, 2022) at Pleasant Meadows Senior Living, Chrisman. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Kruger Coan Pape Funeral Home & Crematory, 10 E. Williams St., Danville.