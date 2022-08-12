GIBSON CITY — Lattie Lou Anglin, 81, of Gibson City died at 9:10 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 9, 2022) at home in Gibson City.
Mrs. Anglin was born Oct. 26, 1940, in Oklahoma City, Okla., the daughter of Roy B. and Ethel Fagan McQuown. She married Raymond E. Anglin on May 2, 1959, in Tulsa, Okla. He preceded her in death on Sept. 16, 2015.
Survivors include two daughters, Vie (George) Jones of Saybrook and Zoe (Howie) Groff of Crossville, Tenn.; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one brother and two sisters.
Mrs. Anglin donated her body to the Anatomical Gift Association of Illinois. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, 201 N. Harrison St., Colfax, is assisting with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Transistions Hospice, 151 Bond St., Suite 143, Naperville, IL 60563. Condolences may be offered at duffypilsmemorialhome.com.