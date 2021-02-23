DANVILLE — A valiant woman, Launie Gundrum Morgan has died after a long, long battle against diseases that would have knocked down a strong man.
Launie succumbed on the 18th of February 2021 at Carle Hospital in Urbana. She fought both leukemia and cancer with a smile and a hopeful attitude. A lifelong resident of the Westville/Danville area, Launie was married to Phillip Morgan of Danville on Nov. 26, 1966. They lived and contributed to the Vermilion County community for years.
Launie was born in Danville to Dr. Mark and Mary Mattone Gundrum on June 1, 1946. She graduated from Schlarman High School, Class of 1964. She earned an associate’s degree from Danville Area Community College.
Launie was especially proud of her Italian heritage, as her maternal grandparents were immigrants to this area. Launie took her place as a community volunteer for many years, helping with the AMBUCS trike program, as a therapist in the aquatic program for handicapped children, and also helped at the Junior Service Club Well Baby Clinics. She had a special place in her heart for children.
Additionally, she was a member of the sisterhood of PEO Chapter HX of Danville. Launie was the first queen of the Westville Labor Day parade in her hometown. She was especially interested in making her world a more beautiful place through the Danville Garden Club, the Art League, Keep Vermilion County Beautiful and Walldogs. She also planted the herb garden at the Vermilion County Museum.
Launie is survived by her husband of 54 years, Phillip Morgan; her son, Ryan Paul (Elizabeth) of Denver; her sisters, Diana Cary and Marsha Gundrum; nieces and nephew, Kristin, Reagan and Ian.
Due to pandemic restrictions, a Celebration of Launie’s life will be observed later in 2021. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials are preferred to the Vermilion County Museum, where she loved to volunteer.
Please join Launie’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.