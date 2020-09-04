PEORIA — Laura Ann Braundmeier, 59, of Peoria, passed away at 6:07 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Unity Point Health-Methodist in Peoria.
She was born on Jan. 25, 1961, in Beaver Dam, Wis., to Richard and Patricia (Castle) Norris. She married Dennis M. Braundmeier on June 26, 1993, in Mahomet.
Surviving are her husband Dennis of Peoria; mother Pat of Champaign; and brother Randy (Roxann) Norris of Ballwin, Mo. She was preceded in death by her father.
She was a self-employed personal trainer for many years along with leading workout classes. She helped people in recovery, which led them to a healthier life. Throughout her life, she was involved in training and showing dogs. She loved traveling and was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers. She loved everyone and looked for the best in all people. Her family was very important to Laurie and she will be deeply missed by all that knew her.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given to the Illinois Cancer Care, 8940 N. Woodsage Rd., Peoria, IL 61615. To share a memory or to leave a condolence for her family, please visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
“Everyone needs someone who believes in them, cares about them, and really loves them. Because having someone like that can change everything. You’ve made a difference in my life by being that someone for me. I’m really lucky and really grateful.” This quote was from a card given to Dennis from Laura.