FISHERS, Ind. — Laura Ann DeAtley, 47, of Fishers, Ind., passed away at 10:17 p.m. Wednesday (Aug. 14, 2019) at Community Hospital North in Indianapolis with family at her side.
She was born in Urbana on Aug. 20, 1971, to Jack and Judith DeAtley, Champaign.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her brothers, Edward (Kamela) DeAtley of Champaign, John (Iliana Rosales Figueroa) DeAtley of Villa Hills, Ky., and Robert (Anne) DeAtley of Mahomet; five nephews, Grant, Alexander, Benjamin, Joshua and Samuel; and three nieces, Marina, Carmen and Camila; as well as aunts, uncles and first cousins.
She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents as well as her maternal aunt, Sharon Pohl, and nephew, Carter Antonio DeAtley-Rosales.
Laura was a graduate of Champaign Central High School and Purdue University, where she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority and served as president. She also served as president of the Panhellenic Council. She earned an MBA in management from the University of Indianapolis. As an adult, Laura lived in Indianapolis and Columbus, Ohio.
Laura’s first job out of college was working in data entry at Chase Bank. Through hard work, determination and lots of domestic and international travel, she rose through the ranks, eventually becoming a Senior Vice President Mortgage Operation Executive at JP Morgan Chase. She also operated her own consulting company in the mortgage industry for a period of time.
She later held positions as Operations Director for Chase's Centralized Technology Organization and Operations Executive Credit Card Division Senior Reputational Risk Officer. She was able to retire early, at the age of 45.
Laura grew up near “the black path” in Devonshire subdivision. She followed her older brother Ed around and played many games of softball and touch football in the commons.
Laura knew Jesus as her savior and was baptized at the age of 12 at University Place Christian Church. She attended Calvary Temple, now The Caring Place, in Indianapolis. She played basketball and softball at Champaign Central High School. Her younger twin brothers were batboys for her softball teams.
Laura was a huge fan of Purdue athletics and the Indianapolis Colts. She was an avid golfer. Laura’s executive management abilities often amused us as she provided an hour-by-hour itinerary for family holiday gatherings! Laura had a plan for everyone and wasn’t afraid to share it!
Through the years, Laura volunteered with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in Columbus, Ohio, where she served as vice president and then president. She was a corporate mentor through Indiana University Kelley School of Business Corporate Mentor Program, and she was the Alpha Delta Pi financial adviser to the chapter at Ohio University.
She was an organ donor and gave the gift of sight by donating her corneas.
Laura will be remembered as a devoted daughter, loving sister and kind and admired aunt. Laura was so generous with those she loved! She was loved and will be so missed from Illinois to Kentucky and to Texas and California.
A celebration of Laura’s life will be held at 10 a.m. CDT Monday, Aug. 19, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy. Burial will be at Eastlawn Memorial Park in Urbana.
Visitation will be held Sunday, Aug. 18, from 4 to 6 p.m. CDT at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Condolences may be offered at www.morganmemorialhome.com.