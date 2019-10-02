CHAMPAIGN — Laura Hahn, 58, died at 11:04 p.m. Monday (Sept. 30, 2019) at home in Champaign.
Laura was born and raised in Urbana and attended the U of I, where she met her husband, Charlie. She earned three degrees from the U of I and served her career in several roles as staff and faculty. Most recently, she was the director of the Academy for Excellence in Engineering Education. Laura was an expert in the field of faculty development and spoke at numerous conferences and universities worldwide. She was also the author of two books.
Survivors include her husband, Charlie of Champaign; a daughter, Elizabeth (Matt) Riggs of Nashville, Tenn.; a son, Andrew Hahn of Urbana; father, Henry (Connie) Koertge; mother, Sarah Terhune; brother, Tom (Anne) Koertge; and sister, Julie (Andy) Everitt.
Laura loved her family and was proud of her children. She also loved her friends, good food and a good drink.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, please make a donation to the U of I Foundation, Friends of Allerton Park or your favorite charity.
Friends and family are welcome to gather at the I Hotel, 1900 S. First St., on Thursday, Oct. 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. to share memories.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.