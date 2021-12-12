RANTOUL — Laura Kathryn Birch, 94, formerly of Rantoul, passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Laura (Kay) was born on Oct. 13, 1927, in rural Dewey to Charles Hummel and Kathryn (Nickel) Hummel.
She graduated from Fisher High School and received her radiology training from Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind. After graduation, she worked in the Champaign area, first for Dr. Tom Christie then Dr. Irving Weismann, retiring after a 42-year career.
Kay is survived by her son, Joe (Pam) of rural Dewey; her daughter, Kit (Howard) Walker of Champaign; seven grandchildren, Je'Ne (Ben) Jordahl, Kaleah (Kenley) Richardson, Tyler Walker, Kate (Clayton) Brown, Megan Walker, Micki Walker and Joey Walker; seven great-grandchildren; and 24 nieces and nephews and their spouses, all of whom she adored.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, John Joseph Birch; two brothers, Clifford Hummel and Lyle Hummel; and a sister, Marjorie Adams.
She was of the Catholic faith and attended Mass regularly until her health declined. As a parishioner of 80-plus years at St. Malachy in Rantoul, she was a member of the Alter & Rosary Society and Catholic Daughters of America.
Among her many talents, Kay loved gardening and excelled in growing tomatoes. Her sports affiliations were Notre Dame football and Illinois basketball. She loved games in South Bend, Ind., on fall afternoons. A trip was not complete until a visit to the Irish bookstore and a nod to touchdown Jesus.
She was loved by many and will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.
There will be a memorial service at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Malachy Catholic Church, Rantoul. Father Joel Phelps will officiate. Her ashes will be buried beside her husband immediately following the service at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Henry J. Smith Trust Fund.