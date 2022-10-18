MAHOMET — Laura Jean (Ludwig) Bice, 53, of Mahomet entered her Heavenly home at noon Saturday (Oct. 15, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 18, 2022) at the Vineyard Church, Urbana. A celebration of life will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 19, 2022) at the Vineyard Church, Urbana.
Laura was the daughter of Wilma and Jack (Annabelle) Ludwig. She married the love of her life, Don, on July 19, 1991. They celebrated 21 years of marriage together.
She was preceded in death by both of her parents and her husband, Don.
Laura is survived by a daughter, Leah Bice (25), and son, Ethan Bice (17), both of Mahomet; two stepdaughters, Angie (Kevin, Braden, Keagen) Pagel and Alison (Christopher, Levi) Powell; three siblings, Brad (Sally) Ludwig, Connie (Ron) Leverich and Debbie (Sky) Michenfelder; a sister-in-law, Barb (Jim) Humphreys; dear friends Mike and Heidi Roberts; her beloved nieces and nephews; and an endless number of loved ones and friends.
Laura was a selfless, passionate and kind woman who was full of faith in Jesus. She left a legacy in countless lives and in our communities.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Fisher National Bank of Mahomet or online at tvc.us/give — select "Urbana Campus" then "Bice Family Fund."