URBANA — I held my wife, my darling, gently in my arms for the last time Friday (Oct. 15, 2021).
Laura was born to Rita (Hanfland) and Maurice Weishaar on Oct. 25, 1954, in Shelbyville. She grew up and attended public schools in Shelbyville before attending the University of Illinois. Although she received a degree in French, she began her work life as a carpenter for Denny Hutton of Hutton Homes Construction, Champaign, where we first met. She later returned to school for her master's work at the School for International Training in Brattleboro, Vt., subsequently student teaching in Maine and Haiti. She declined a permanent position at the Haitian American Institute to return to Urbana to make a life here with me.
In 1982, Laura and Mary Lee McDonald co-founded Working Women Construction. At that time, women in construction were truly groundbreaking in a way that is hard to imagine today. During the next 10 years, she inspired and introduced many women to the construction trades. Laura then re-invented herself as Hang It All Anyway!, hanging wallpapers and providing truly amazing faux wood and metal finishes.
Three beautiful children entered our lives in 1993. A dream come true for both of us! We gave up our five different last names and rechristened ourselves the "Weiskamps" in 1995 when our adoption was complete. Laura was a devoted and caring mother for the rest of her life.
Laura loved the outdoors, camping and hiking, and was an avid reader and contra dancer. She volunteered for several years as a rape crisis advocate and worked with several other volunteer organizations in C-U. She sang in the Amasong choir and attended the Michigan Women's Music Festival annually for 30 years, where she made so many loyal friends.
Laura's father, mother and sister, Kristi, all have passed on before her.
She is survived by myself, Edward; and her children, Viola Weiskamp and Gerald Weiskamp, both of Chicago, and Daniel Weiskamp of Urbana. Also surviving are her brother, Tony, and wife, Debbie Weishaar, of Shelbyville; and nephews, Aaron Weishaar of Carmel, Ind., Wade Weishaar of Chicago and Mark Lovekamp of Chapin.
Although she was greatly debilitated by Parkinson's in her later years, please remember her as the vibrant, caring woman who was a true friend to so many. She was kind, funny and determined and was so wonderful to me in every way that a person could be. Every single day of these past 40 years was for me an incredible joy and privilege.
There will not be any formal visitation or funeral. We will have an informal gathering here in Urbana, time and date yet to be determined.