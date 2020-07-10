NAPA, Calif. — Laura Young of Napa, Calif., passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Valley Springs, Calif., after a long battle with cancer.
A memorial service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church of Urbana at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 18.
Laura was born to Norma and Collie Copus on Sept. 21, 1957, in Salinas, Calif.
Laura enjoyed traveling and spending time with her five grandchildren and her dogs. She lived in Savoy for four years and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Urbana. She returned to California in March 2017 for treatment after being diagnosed with cancer.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Norma and Collie Copus; her sister, Deborah Box; her brother, Randy Copus; and her husband, Bill Young.
She is survived by her brothers, Brian and Collie Copus; her two daughters, Amanda Irby of Savoy and Carissa Talmadge of Vallejo, Calif.; and her five grandchildren, Zoe, Mason, Mackenzie, Madison and Abagail.