CHAMPAIGN — Lauren Sodemann, 67, of Champaign died at 9:05 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 23, 2020) at home.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. There will be a private burial in Monticello Township Cemetery, Monticello.
Lauren was born to Loren and Dorothy (Spencer) French. She married Steve Sodemann in Gatlinburg, Tenn.; he survives.
Also surviving are one son, Drew (Brittany) Tyler of Manteno; three daughters, Kara (Chris) Olsen of Monticello, Erica (Jeremy “Mouse” Schroeder) Tyler of Ivesdale and Kirsten (Ben) Zumbahlen of Tolono; eight grandchildren, Kaelan, Ryan and Tyler Olsen, Paige Fair, Logan, Conor and Norah Zumbahlen and Brennan Tyler; three sisters, Kay Davis of Fairbury, Karen Armstrong of Bloomington and Sharen Paternoster of Fairbury; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Greg French; and sister, Janet “Dubbie” Armstrong.
Lauren loved her family, friends, crafting and gardening.
Memorial contributions may be made to Carle Hospice.
