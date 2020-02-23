LODA — Laurence Wayne Fredin, 67, of Danville, formerly of Loda, passed away at 1:25 a.m. Friday (Feb. 21, 2020) at Waters of Covington, Covington, Ind.
A private family funeral service will be held at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, followed by burial in Pine Ridge Cemetery, Loda.
Larry was born Aug. 29, 1952, in Paxton, the son of Albert R. and Marguerite Gutzwiler Fredin. He graduated from Buckley-Loda High School and from Illinois State University with an accounting degree. He then went on to become a certified public accountant.
He is survived by a brother, James Fredin of Walford, Iowa; a sister, Donna (David) Prahl of Mahomet; six nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be offered at baierfuneralservices.com.