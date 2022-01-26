MAHOMET — Laurence Eugene Thomas was born on May 21, 1936, to Freddy and Ida Mae Wheeler Thomas. He married Opal Mattingly on May 1, 1955. Opal died Feb. 6, 2007.
Larry was preceeded in death by his parents, wife and two grandsons, Randy and Timmy Thomas.
He is survived by five sons, Randy of Urbana, Brian of Bellflower, Billy of Farmer City, Bobby of Galva and Tommy of Danville. He is also survived by one daughter, Crissy King of Mahomet, 29 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many cousins.
Larry was a 1954 grauate of Bellflower High School and was employeed in sales.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at First Christian Church of Farmer City. Servcies will follow. An ash burial will be held at a later date.
Donations may be made to the Thomas family or donor's choice.