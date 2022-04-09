CHAMPAIGN — Laurie Beth Shanks, 61, passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at her home in Champaign.
She was born Dec. 23, 1960, in Urbana. She graduated from Fisher High School, where she participated in choir and cheerleading and was the first girl to play on the boys' baseball team. She created a family with Lance Burnam and their three children. She grew her family after marrying Steve Shanks and taking two more children into her heart.
Laurie is survived by her children, Lance II (Katie Lenartowicz) Burnam, Lucas (Haley) Burnam, Lindsey Burnam, Nick (Denise) Shanks and Andrew (Adri) Shanks; grandchildren, Lydia (Cooper Reed) Wertz, Lance III and Colton Burnam, Maddon and Theo Burnam, Mason, Fendley and Sawyer Shanks, and Ophelia and Henry Shanks; one great-granddaughter, Rosalynn Reed; a special granddog, Prince; her parents, Karen (Carl) Johnson; a sister, Gwen McMorris; two brothers, Butch (Julie) Beaird and Brian (Kelly) Johnson; and in-laws, Sid and Marty Shanks.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Beaird; the love of her life, Steve Shanks; and a brother-in-law, Dean McMorris.
Laurie had many close cousins, nieces, nephews and friends who became family. She loved to take in strays and treat them like her own. She had one of the most caring hearts in the world.
Laurie grew up watching NASCAR every Sunday with her father, Chuck, and continued her love of sports throughout her life. She loved spending time with her kids at the ball field and cheering on her own little cheerleader. Most of her free time was spent watching the St. Louis Cardinals, Fighting Illini, NASCAR and Chicago Bears.
Laurie was a free spirit. She loved to dance and loved the beach. She spoke fondly of her time spent living in Florida.
A celebration of Laurie’s life will be held Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a memorial service to immediately follow at 1. After services, Laurie will be laid to rest in Eastlawn Cemetery, Urbana.
There will be a memorial fund set up thru Lindsey Burnam via Venmo (@Lindsey-Burnam) to help with funeral costs and headstone.
Please join her family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.