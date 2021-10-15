RANTOUL — LaVerne M. Dodd, 100, of Rantoul passed away peacefully on Saturday afternoon (Oct. 9, 2021) at Country Health Care & Rehab, Gifford.
LaVerne was born on May 7, 1921, in Milwaukee, Wis., to Fred and Lillian Kuss. She married Wilburn Dodd on June 22, 1946. He preceded her in death.
She is survived by her two sons, Leslie (Ali) Dodd of Wasilla, Alaska, and Tony (Bobbi) Dodd of Monticello; one daughter, Charlene Kimble of Rantoul; eight grandchildren, Tara (Cain) Kiser, Danny (Brandy) Kimble, Irena Dodd, Christine (Dario) Smith, Toni Nicole (Shane) Garren, Steven (Ana) Dodd, Alan (Jessica) Dodd and Angela Worthey; and 18 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, a son-in-law and a great-grandchild.
LaVerne was known for her infectious laugh. She spent many days and nights playing bingo, Bunco and bridge. She was inducted in the C-U Bowl Hall of Fame in 1992.
The family would like to praise the wonderful care provided to her during the past six years from the staff of Country Health Care & Rehab.
A private family graveside service will be at Danville National Cemetery. Lux Memorial Chapel is handling the arrangements.