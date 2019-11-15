CHAMPAIGN — LaVonne Woods, 93, of Champaign passed away at 8:53 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at her residence.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home, 221 E. Main St., Arcola. Pastor Brent Budd will officiate. Burial will be in Arcola Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral from noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
LaVonne was born Dec. 5, 1925, in Arcola, a daughter of William Barnett "Hap" and Mary Ruth (Miller) Wright. She married Leslie "Bill" Woods on Nov. 3, 1946, in Neoga. He preceded her in death.
She is survived by one son, Jim Woods of Champaign; two grandchildren, Chase Woods of DeLand and Aaron Woods of Weldon; and one sister, Betty "Doris" Gordon of Newman.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one son, Danny Allen Woods; one brother, Dale Wright; and two sisters, Mary "Pete" Perkins and Louise Sanders.
LaVonne had worked at Cap and Gown in Arcola and Champaign for 22 years, Capitol Records in Champaign for 10 years and Colwell Printers in Champaign for 25 years.
She enjoyed crocheting.