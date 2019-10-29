DECATUR — Lawrence "Larry" Albert Wieland, 88, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.
Larry is survived by his four daughters, Amy Bilello of Northbrook, Abby LaSala of Boise, Idaho, Meg Young of Decatur and Tina Welch of Monticello. He has six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. His beloved wife Marion and son Andy preceded him in death.
Visitation for the Army veteran will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at First Lutheran Church, 250 W. Decatur St. in Decatur. A brief viewing will be held on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at noon at Bisch and Son Funeral Home, 505 E. Allen St. in Springfield. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park followed by a reception at the Firefighters-Postal Lake Club, 940 W. Lake Shore Drive in Springfield.
