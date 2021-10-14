CHAMPAIGN — Lawrence (Larry) Kent Andsager, 88, of Champaign peacefully passed away Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at the Illini Heritage Health and Rehab Center in Champaign surrounded by his family.
Larry was born Jan. 18, 1933, in the Manhattan borough of New York City to Ernest Christian Andsager and Nan Margaret (Schmidt) Andsager.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Cathrine B. Andsager of Champaign; a sister, Valerie Perkins of Bergenfield, N.J.; a brother, Ronald Andsager and wife Louise of Melbourne, Fla.; two sons, David Kent Andsager and wife Karen of Champaign and Gregory Kent Andsager and wife Angela of Cincinnati, Ohio; a daughter, Tracy Lynn (Andsager) Busto and husband Rodney of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Larry pursued baseball as a young man and played for the Boston Red Sox's AAA farm team as a catcher in the early 1950s. As a lifelong Boston Red Sox fan, he was always pleased when the Yankees lost. After baseball, he graduated in 1957 from Farmingdale State University with a degree in General Studies and pursued a career in insurance.
He worked in sales for over 30 years and retired from Fireman's Fund Insurance Company after 22 years of service, working in New York, Ohio and Florida. He retired in 1991 to the beautiful mountains of Waynesville, N.C., and lived there for 26 years before moving to Champaign in 2019 to be closer to family.
Larry cherished being a volunteer in Little League baseball, coaching for many years starting in 1966 and throughout his retirement. His philosophy for sportsmanship was to let everyone play in every single game no matter their talent level, and to just have fun. He was an ambassador to baseball and enjoyed tirelessly teaching children the basics of the game, rain or shine.
He loved carving walking sticks for his grandchildren to hike the mountain trails with him. He always enjoyed the outdoors and never missed daily walks with his dogs. Additionally he volunteered for local Humane Society-affiliated programs that would help feed dogs and other animals for financially challenged families.
Larry was an active parishioner and faithfully worshiped at Francis Cove United Methodist Church in Waynesville, N.C.
Plans are being made for a celebration of his life the second weekend of November in Waynesville, N.C.
Memorial contributions can be made to Francis Cove UMC, P.O. Box 843, Waynesville, NC, 28786, or a charity of the donor's choice.