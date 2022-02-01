DWIGHT — Lawrence D. “Larry” Salzburg, 63, of Dwight passed away Wednesday (Jan. 26, 2022) at home in Dwight.
On Saturday, Feb. 5, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Dwight, a visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services. Memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. that same day, also at the church. Burial will follow the services at McDowell Cemetery. According to Larry’s wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.
Memorials in honor of Larry may be made to the American Heart Association and Livingston County Humane Society. Hager Memorial Home, Dwight, is in charge of arrangements.
Larry was born April 7, 1958, in Chicago, the son of Donald A. and Geraldine (Broza) Salzburg.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Salzburg; mother, Geraldine Salzburg; brothers, Eric Salzburg, Steven (Lisa) Salzburg and Donald Salzburg; sister, Suzanne Stadel; and nieces, Hannah (Jordan) Wind, Stephanie Salzburg, Kate Stadel and Jillian Stadel. He had a special place in his heart for his five stepsons.
He was preceded in death by his father; first wife, Patricia Jenkins-Buck; fiancé, Rebecca Lane-Telford; and brother-in-law, Jeff Stadel.
Larry was a skilled craftsman working for Heat and Frost Insulators Local 17 for 37 years until his retirement in 2013. He was born and raised Catholic, believed in God and tried to live his life as a good Christian. He was a loving son, brother, husband and friend.
Larry enjoyed camping, cooking and baking. He also enjoyed his annual Polar Bear Campout with his good friends and brothers. He was an avid animal lover, and if you needed his help, he was always there.
