MAHOMET — Lawrence “Pete” Junior Peters, 86, formerly of Champaign, passed away at 5:03 p.m. Tuesday (April 21, 2020), due to complications from COPD, at Bridle Brook, Mahomet. His final resting place will be at Mount Olive Cemetery, Mayview.
Pete was born in Urbana on Dec. 24, 1933, to parents Lawrence A. and Ella D. (Willms) Peters, who preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death were six siblings, LaDonna, Luella, Lucille, Lela, Lavella and Larry.
He is survived by his three children, Randall Peters of Bluffton, S.C., Janet Peters of Champaign and Herb Peters, also of Bluffton. All three children are from his marriage to Ineda Montgomery Booe in 1952. He is also survived by his sister, Lorena McClain of Mahomet.
Pete worked for garages in Urbana and eventually the University of Illinois as a mechanic for 45 years before retiring.
He attended Urbana schools and delivered newspapers for the Courier, News-Gazette and Chicago Daily News when he was younger.
Pete was a member of Savoy United Methodist Church. His two biggest passions included dancing and TV, which he often described as "the best invention ever made." In his earlier years, he also enjoyed listening to music at The Viking Room at the Ramada Inn in Champaign and eating pizza at Italian Village and The Jolly Roger in Urbana.
Memorial contributions in Pete’s honor may be made to the Eastern Illinois Foodbank, via their website, eifoodbank.org.
