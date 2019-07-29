CHAMPAIGN — Lawrence Ralph Kassl, 84, of Champaign, formally of Danville, passed away Saturday (July 27, 2019).
He was born Dec. 31, 1934, in Chicago, the son of Vincent and Milada Kassl. In November of 1955, Larry married the love of his life, Shirley Mae Kellum, and they spent many wonderful years together before her passing.
He is survived by his four daughters, Cindy (Bob) Schenk, Pam (Brian) Warner, Linda (Ron) Brockett and Sherry (Tracy Smith) Castongue; grandchildren, Jeremy Schenk, Jessica Schugel, Jacki Moynihan, Charles Warner, Katherine Kassl, Cheyenne Brockett and Colton Castongue; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, June Czarnecki; and special friend and companion, Carolyn Pruser.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brothers, Vincent Kassl, Laddie Kassl, Eddie Kassl and Rich Kassl; sisters, Emily Gawerecki and Martha “Sue” Chubb; infant grandson, David Warner; and numerous brothers- and sisters-in-law.
Larry grew up in Chicago and was an avid Bears and White Sox fan. He retired from the railroad and later worked in retail and insurance sales. He loved to watch his children and grandchildren at their sporting events. He coached softball and basketball, umpired softball for many years and enjoyed playing golf. Larry loved his coffee and reading the Chicago Sun Times every morning and enjoyed sharing stories and laughter with friends and family. He will be deeply missed by those who loved and cared for him.
A celebration of life service will be held Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. Officiating will be Linda Brockett. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park, Danville. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 30, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
