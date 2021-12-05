CHAMPAIGN — Lawrence A. Lang, 88, of Champaign passed away Tuesday (Nov. 30, 2021).
Born May 29, 1933, in Fruita, Colo. Lived in Champaign since 1967. Married to Roberta Lang.
Worked as a math teacher at Centennial High School and an event employee at the University of Illinois Assembly Hall.
Survived by three siblings, four children, nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy. There will be a celebration of life dinner from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at the Champaign VFW.
Please make contributions or donations to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.