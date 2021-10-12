WHITE HEATH — Lawrence E. ‘Larry’ Dykes, 72, of White Heath passed away at 8:01 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 10, 2021) at Kirby Medical Center, Monticello.
Larry was born July 1, 1949, in Decatur, the son of Lawrence and Eldora (Rudisill) Dykes. He married Lora Wait on Feb. 29, 2000, in Monticello.
He is survived by his wife, Lora Dykes; children, Tiernie Bauer, Shelby Dykes, Zachary Danner, Nicholas Danner and Kelli Graham; and grandchildren, Sutton Winterbottom, Ella Bauer and Tryston and Gavin Danner.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Judy Dimmett.
Larry worked as a laborer for Local 703. He was a member of Local 703 and former co-owner of the Road House in Monticello and LD’s in Sadorous.
No services will be held, per Larry’s request. Memorials may be made to the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.