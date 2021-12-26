CHAMPAIGN — Lawrence "Larry" Mann, 74, of Champaign passed away Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Born and raised in Springfield, he was the son of the late Elwood Mann and Lorena (McGavic) Mann and a 1965 graduate of Griffith High School.
Larry earned a bachelor’s in economics from Illinois State University and a master’s in higher education and Ph.D. in higher education and political science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He was also a graduate of the Institute for Educational Management at Harvard University.
Larry is survived by his cherished daughter, Erin Mann of Minneapolis; his long-term partner, Jon Proctor of Champaign; his dear friend and former wife, Mary Mann of Penfield; his sister, Catherine Roseberry (Mann) of Shiloh; several nieces and nephews; and an extended network of friends and former colleagues. Larry also leaves behind his beloved dog and sidekick, Ella, and three sweet cats — Irene, Simone and Elwood.
Larry had a remarkable career at the University of Illinois. In multiple roles over 35 years, he served as a trusted adviser to university presidents, vice presidents, chancellors and many others. He was an expert problem solver and contributed to the management and resolution of major and difficult issues at the university.
He left a truly meaningful legacy upon his retirement in 2009. Despite his demanding career, he always made time for quick phone chats and regular lunches on campus with his daughter. In his professional roles, he was known for his extensive knowledge of higher education, integrity, thoughtfulness, diplomacy, quick wit and great sense of humor.
Larry was a wonderful father, partner and friend who took great care of those in his circle. He loved animals, especially dogs. He was a source of wisdom, practical advice and stability to his family and fiercely protective of those he loved. Larry was a fantastic storyteller and memories of those stories are a source of comfort for those he leaves behind. He will be missed terribly.
A celebration of life will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at Owens Funeral Home in Champaign. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Champaign County Humane Society.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.