WOLCOTT, Ind. — Lawrence (Larry) Raymond Parkhurst Jr., 62, formerly of Wolcott, Ind., passed away Wednesday (Jan. 15, 2020) in the comfort of his home in Elliott, with his loving wife.
Larry was born to Lawrence Raymond Parkhurst Sr. and Phyllis Marcine Horn on Aug. 16, 1957, in Bluefield, W.Va. Larry graduated from Champaign Central High School in 1975.
He was married to Dawn Ricketts in 1994, and they lived throughout the Midwest during their 26 years of marriage. Larry was passionate about camping and the outdoors, and he loved spending time with family. He was an expert woodworker, and his beautiful handiwork will be passed on for generations.
Larry is survived by his wife, Dawn; two sons, Chad and Ransom; and two daughters, Morgan and Logan. Larry is also survived by his three granddaughters, Evelyn, Harper and Autumn. Larry is survived by his father, Lawrence Raymond Parkhurst Sr.; two sisters, Rhonda Crosby and Cinda Dalton; and brother, Allan Parkhurst.
Family, friends and loved ones are invited to join the celebration of his life Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Renner Wikoff Chapel & Crematory, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana, from 4 to 6 p.m.
Should memorial contributions be desired, the family politely requests donations be made to the Champaign County Humane Society, the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.