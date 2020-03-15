URBANA — Lawrence Thomas Solava, 55, of Urbana passed away at 9:02 a.m. Wednesday (March 11, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, Urbana.
Larry was born Jan. 25, 1965, in Chicago, to parents Charles A. and Elaine (Schierbaum) Solava. They preceded him in death.
On May 18, 2001, Larry married Elizabeth Armstrong in Urbana; she survives. Also surviving are their children, Sophia, Jackson, Joseph and Michael; and his brothers, Bill (Karen) Solava of New Lenox, Ken (Debbie) Solava of Chicago Ridge and Rich (Lisa) Solava of New Lenox.
Larry was a graduate of Quigley South High School, DePaul University and earned his juris doctor degree from John Marshall Law School. He worked as an attorney for 24 years. For most of his career, Larry was a senior assistant state's attorney; for the last two years, he worked for Beckett Law Office in Urbana.
He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Urbana. Larry was a simple man; he loved the law, and he loved his family.
Please make memorial contributions to the Larry Solava Memorial Fund at Busey Bank to help further his children’s education. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.