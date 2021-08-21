NORTH HERO, Vt. — Lawrence O'Reilly, 90, of North Hero, Vt., formerly of Champaign, passed away at McClure Miller Respite House, Colchester, Vt., on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, after a brief battle with cancer.
He leaves his wife, Shirley; four daughters, Lauren O'Reilly (Illinois), Katherine Gizzi (Dave, Tenn.), Sally Kieny (Craig, Vt.) and Susanne Readman (Dave, Calif.); 12 grandchildren; four great-grandsons (with one great-granddaughter on the way!); and his brother, Michael.
To leave online condolences for the family, please visit corbinandpalmer.com.
Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant St., Essex Junction, Vt.