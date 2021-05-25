CISSNA PARK — Lawrence “Pete” Bauer, 81, of Cissna Park passed away Sunday (May 23, 2021) at Fairview Haven Nursing Home, Fairbury.
He was born April 9, 1940, in Loda, the son of Ernest and Mary (Yergler) Bauer, and they preceded him in death, in addition to three brothers and five sisters.
He is survived by two sisters, Dorothy Walder of Cissna Park and Carol (John) Waldbeser of Cissna Park; one brother, Bob (Sonnie) Bauer of Cissna Park; and many nieces and nephews.
Pete belonged to Apostolic Christian Church in Cissna Park.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 26, at Apostolic Christian Church, Cissna Park. Ministers of the church will officiate. Burial will be in Apostolic Christian Cemetery, Cissna Park. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, at Knapp Funeral Home, Cissna Park.
Memorials may be made to Fairview Haven Nursing Home, Fairbury. Please share a memory of Pete at knappfuneralhomes.com.