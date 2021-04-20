LONGVIEW — Lawrence “Larry” R. Sapp, 94, of Longview died at 2:50 p.m. Sunday (April 18, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital.
Larry was born on April 1, 1927, in Edgewood. He married Doris Sapp on July 22, 1950, in Sidney. She passed away on March 10, 2020.
He is survived by two grandchildren, Sarah (Dan) Goyne and Tristan Henderson; and one great-grandson, Brandon Goyne.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, a son and a daughter.
Larry was a proud World War II Navy veteran who served from 1945 to 1949. He also enjoyed being outdoors and fishing with family members and friends.
A private family service will be held at a later date.