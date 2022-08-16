ARMSTRONG — Lawrence Schluter, 84, of rural Armstrong passed away at 5:41 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 13, 2022) at Amber Glen, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville, with the Rev. James T. Lehmann officiating. Burial will follow in Kopmann Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Diers Hall, Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville. Baier Family Funeral Services, Flatville, is handling arrangements.
Lawrence was born Nov. 21, 1937, in rural Gifford, the son of Mike and Elfrieda Hesterberg Schluter. He married Carolyn Harms on Feb. 24, 1957, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville. She preceded him in death Nov. 2, 2008.
He is survived by three sons, Leon (Trina Ross) Schluter of Royal, Les (Kathy) Schluter of Royal and Leroy (Kelly) Schluter of Sidney; one daughter, Lora Keyes of Rantoul; 15 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Marie Hoveln of Rantoul and Evelyn (Larry) Miller of St. Joseph; and two brothers, Alvin (Evelyn) Schluter of Urbana and Marvin Schluter of Gifford.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Carolyn; one son, Lorin Schluter; and one brother, Henry Schluter.
Lawrence graduated from Rantoul Township High School in 1955. He was a farmer and owned and operated Schluter Custom Corn Shelling. He worked for Colwell Printing, Champaign, for a number of years, and after retiring from farming, he owned and operated a trucking business.
He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville. Lawrence was a very active member of the I&I Antique Tractor Club and the Half Century of Progress Show and always enjoyed participating in corn shelling. He was also a member of the Champaign County Farm Bureau.
Lawrence enjoyed country music shows and snowmobiling in St. Germain, Wis. But nothing meant more to him than spending time with his family.
Memorials in his name may be made to the I&I Antique Tractor Club or Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville. Condolences and memories can be shared with the family at baierfuneralservices.com.