DANVILLE — Lawrence Jeffery Seal, 67, of Danville passed away Wednesday (May 19, 2021) at home with his love, Dena LeCLaire, by his side.
Per his wishes, he will be cremated. The family will hold a private celebration of his life.
Lawrence was born Aug. 31, 1953, to Lawrence E. Seal and Sara (Wilson) Myers. Lawrence, known to many as “Larry” or “Jeff,” worked at VA Illiana Health Care System as a CNA from 1990 to 2016, when he retired. During his time at the VA, he received countless awards for his excellent care. He demonstrated a strong commitment to the veterans and their families.
In his early years, he worked for Palmer Distributing as a truck driver. He then worked for his parents as a cook at Coon’s Tavern before acquiring his job at the VA. Lawrence enjoyed working with wood and being an overall “fix it” man. He enjoyed online games and was a crossword puzzle enthusiast. He loved being outdoors as much as possible and was meticulous when tending to his yard. In his younger years, he enjoyed a good game of pool and was quite the shark. He cherished every minute he spent with family and friends.
Lawrence is survived by Dena LeClaire; his children, Michael Seal, Stephanie (John) Martin and John Seal; stepchildren, Tyler (Jess) Thurman, Tanner Thurman and Logan (Joseph) Hawker; grandchildren, Patrick and Victoria Martin, Jaylin Seal, Nora and Troy Thurman and Anamarie and Heather Hawker; sisters, Suzan (Michael) Engelmann, Becky (Kenny Farmer) Lawrence, Alice (John) Krainock and Charmaine Tinder; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Helen Seal and Max and Sara (Wilson) Myers; and brother, John Gregory Seal.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to the American Cancer Society.