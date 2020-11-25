URBANA — Lawrence Hugh Stout, 75, of Urbana passed away at 8:10 a.m. Monday (Nov. 23, 2020) at home surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, Urbana. Cremation rites will be accorded, and burial will take place at Eastlawn Burial Park at a later date. Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), we will be only letting in small groups at a time for Larry’s visitation and will require a mask to be worn. Thank-you for your understanding and patience.
Larry was born on Jan. 7, 1945, in Champaign, to parents Robert Carl and Delia Elizabeth (LaVernway) Stout; they preceded him in death.
Also preceding him in death were his son, Jamie; five sisters; and three brothers.
Surviving is his wife, Anna Marie (Wilhite) Stout of Urbana; they were married on May 3, 1964, in Trenton, Ga.
Also surviving are their sons, Ralph (Patti Scheibel) Stout of Chicago and Timothy (Cindy) Stout of Plainfield, Ind.; grandchildren, Courtney, Evan, Tyler, Joel and Owen; and siblings, Bill (Mary) Stout of Wheaton, Robin (Susan) Stout of Mahomet and Sue (Gilbert) Ash of Broadlands.
Larry graduated in 1963 from Urbana High School. He worked for the family-owned Stout Trucking Co., UI Rehabilitation Facility and the UI Willard Airport in maintenance, retiring in 2005 after 23 years.
Larry enjoyed watching NASCAR, Disney, family gatherings, going on cruises and traveling. His greatest enjoyment though was spending time with his grandchildren and family. He is going to be missed.
Memorial contributions may be made to Larry’s family. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.