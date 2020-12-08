DANVILLE — Leah J. McDowell, 60, of Danville passed away at home at 7:57 a.m. Friday (Dec. 4, 2020).
Leah was born on Nov. 21, 1960, the daughter of Walter and Marian (Bohlmann) Hurliman, in Watseka. She married Gene McDowell on July 1, 1989, at Lake of the Woods in Mahomet.
Survivors include her husband, Gene McDowell of Danville; one son, David McDowell of St. Louis; one brother, Fred (Bonny) Hurliman of Onarga; two sisters, Janet (Calvin) Hasselbring of Cadiz, Ky., and Ruth (Marc) Reutter of Cissna Park; stepmother, Marian (Hasz) Hurliman of Cissna Park; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Leah was preceded in death by her parents and two infant brothers.
Leah obtained her bachelor of science in nursing from Lakeview College of Nursing and was a research assistant at the University of Illinois, specializing in Alzheimer's disease and dementia. She was an instructor at Danville Area Community College. She enjoyed being outdoors and was a lover of crafts. Her custom card business was called Simply Blessed.
A celebration of Leah’s life will be held at a later date. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834, is assisting the family with arrangements. Cremation rites will be accorded, and inurnment will be in Allhands Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Mind in Motion in Leah’s honor can be made to First United Methodist Church, 210 W. Church St., Champaign, IL 61820. Please note on the check that the donation is: For: Leah McDowell memorial for Minds in Motion. Please join Leah’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.