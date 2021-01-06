FISHER — Leatrice Helbling of Fisher went to be with the Lord and her beloved husband, Bob, on
Monday (Jan. 4, 2021) at the Annex care facility in Gibson City.
Leatrice Joy (Joyce) was born on a farm halfway between Colfax and Cooksville. She was a daughter of Clyde A. Bundy and Clois E. (Gregory) Bundy and was born on Dec. 17, 1931. She was named after the silent screen star Leatrice Joy. She was always thrilled when meeting another “Leatrice.”
She graduated from Colfax High School in 1949 and was also crowned homecoming
queen that same year. After graduating, she attended beauty school in Bloomington and began her beauty operator career in Gridley, where she met a guy making goofy faces at her in the window. That guy was Bob Helbling. They were married March 29, 1953. After their wedding, they lived in Victorville, Calif., while Bob was stationed at George AFB. They lived briefly in Eureka and rural Gibson City before moving to Fisher in 1960.
Leatrice was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Seasonally she worked at
Klehm’s Nursery in rural Champaign caring for flowers and briefly in the cafeteria at Fisher
High School. She was an accomplished seamstress and was well known for her beautiful
award-winning quilts. Meeting with the ladies of the University of Illinois Home Extension
and volunteering to help with sewing projects for the children’s home were activities
she greatly enjoyed. Leatrice also loved flower gardening and of course a good garage
sale. She had a great sense of humour and was fond of laughing with her friends. Leatrice
was a member of River Valley Church of Christ in Fisher. She loved the Lord and
was committed in her faith.
Surviving family members are her daughters, Lynnette (John) Reppert of Paxton and Terry (Randy) James of Arlington, Texas; son, David (Laura) of Springfield; grandsons, Mathew James, Joseph Reppert and Mark Helbling; granddaughters, Mindy James Tolbert, Jaime Reppert Vance, Megan Helbling Ahlberg and Kallie James Wilson; great-grandchildren, Tyler James, Colton Tolbert, Gus Reppert, Ryan James, Colton, Mason and Vivian Vance and Jackson Wilson; great-great-grandson, Hudson James; two sisters, Burnetta Hougham and Marilyn Loughran; and four nephews and four nieces.
Leatrice was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert D. Helbling; and
brother, Kenneth Bundy.
Lamb Funeral Home, Gibson City, is in charge of arrangements. A private graveside
service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial donations in Leatrice’s name be given to local food banks.