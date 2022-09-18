CHAMPAIGN — Lee Cabutti, 97, of Champaign died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 in Mahomet.
He was born April 5, 1925, in Stiritz, a suburb of Johnston City, the son of John and Maria Cabutti. He married JoAnne Barlow on Oct. 1, 1955, in Herrin. She died three days after him, on Sept. 11, 2022.
Survivors include a son, Mark Cabutti of Mahomet; a daughter-in-law, Gay White Cabutti of Mahomet; two granddaughters, Elise Cabutti of St. Louis and Emma (Austin) Cabutti Barton of Mahomet; and a cousin, Magdeline Dotta of Peoria.
He was predeceased by a son, Mike Cabutti; two sisters, Rose Brock and Lena Marshall; a brother-in-law, Clem Brock; and a cousin, Eddie Dotta.
Lee graduated from Johnston City High School in 1944 where he competed in football, basketball and track. He then attended Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, from 1944-48, where he competed in football and basketball. Lee played on two conference football and basketball championship teams — the Corn Bowl football championship team, and the fourth-place N.A.I.A. basketball team in 1944-45 — and was a member of the N.A.I.A. basketball National Champions in 1946-47. He was also the president of the senior class and the Sphinx Club in 1947-48. Lee was named most valuable football player at S.I.U. in 1946.
Lee taught and coached in Herrin from 1948 to 1955, where he was the head football, basketball and track coach. In 1954-55, his teams won the first conference championships in football and basketball in the history of the school.
He then taught and coached in Champaign from 1956 to 1986. He was assistant football coach for 10 years, athletic director for 25 years, and the head basketball coach for 30 years. Lee's teams won 538 basketball games, making him the winningest coach in the history of the school. His basketball team won third place in the Illinois state tournament in 1969. His teams played in the Sweet 16 three times.
Lee was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1974, and was the recipient of the Buzzy O’Connor Award in 1987 (highest award given by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association). The name “Coach Cabutti Court” was placed on the gym floor at Champaign Central High School in 2005. He was also named to the Athletic Director's Hall of Fame in 1986.
Lee also spent 40 summers at the National Music Camp in Interlochen, Mich., the last 30 as director of the High School Boys Division, where he was in charge of 350 high school boys from around the world, plus a staff of 35. The athletic field near the High School Boys division was named “Lee Cabutti Field” in 2002.
Lee served for six years on the board of Developmental Services Center in Champaign. He helped add a fundraising banquet and brought in speakers such as Bobby Knight, Whitey Herzog, Steve Fisher, Lou Henson and Bill Geist.
Lee was also active in church work. He was co-chairman of a fundraiser to build the Holy Cross Parish Center and led a fund drive to add eight classrooms to Holy Cross School. Lee was also a Eucharistic minister and usher at the church.
He spent his retirement years working on 5 acres of land west of Champaign selling firewood, apples, peaches, raspberries, blackberries and tomatoes.
Lee also organized a travel group that has taken trips all over the world. This group now consists of over 150 people.
He received the "Keys to the City of Champaign" along with his wife, JoAnne, from former Mayor Don Gerard on March 18, 2015, for his volunteerism and service to the community.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Bridlebrook Assisted Living in Mahomet, as well as Transitions Hospice, for the outstanding care they provided.
Memorial donations may be sent to the Champaign County Humane Society and/or Transitions Hospice.
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.