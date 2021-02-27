LOVES PARK — Lee Lovelace, 74, of Loves Park passed away Tuesday (Feb. 23, 2021) at home.
He was born Oct. 29, 1946, in Peoria, to Charles and Crystal (Barnhart) Lovelace.
He served in the U.S. Army on active duty from 1966 to 1968 and in the Reserve from 1968 to 1972. Over the course of his life, he was a surveyor, retail manager and salesman. He was also an avid photographer, specializing in landscape and nature photography. In his early 20s, he was part of a drag-racing crew based out of Champaign, whose racing took him all over the United States.
He was a devotedly loving husband and father. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Paula Morton; children, Meredith (Brock) Mayes of Denver and Spencer of Dallas; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Crystal; brother, Patrick Cullen; and sister, Patricia Jackson.
Friends may greet the family at 2 p.m. Monday, March 1, at Owens Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm St., Champaign, IL 61820.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the American Heart Association. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.