Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Rain and snow in the morning, becoming all snow in the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 27F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%.