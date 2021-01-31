SAVOY — Lee R. Mickey, 79, passed away peacefully from COVID-19 on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at Amber Glen Alzheimer’s Special Care Center.
He was born Feb. 19, 1941, in Cedar Falls, Iowa, to Albert and Una (Bigelow) Mickey. He was a 1959 graduate of Cedar Falls High School and a graduate of the State College of Iowa (now University of Northern Iowa) with a B.A. in mathematics and an M.A. in counseling. He married Linda Imhoff on June 13, 1964.
He worked as a school counselor, coach, teacher, assistant principal and principal for the Cedar Falls Community School District before retiring in 2000 to run a bed and breakfast with his wife in Vermont. He enjoyed renovating houses and chatting with guests at his bed and breakfast.
Lee lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures: fishing in northern Minnesota, encouraging young students in their dreams and endeavors, conversing with friends and family (and complete strangers), gardening, photography and traveling across the United States.
He was a sports enthusiast and a die-hard Iowa Hawkeyes fan. No ticket scalper could resist his plea to afford him the opportunity to take his grandson to "his first Hawkeye football game," practically giving him the tickets.
He was known for his sweet tooth and always had jellybeans or juju fruit candies to share with grandchildren.
Lee is survived by his wife Linda; daughter, Lauren Anaya; son, Jeff; and daughter-in-law, Cindy.
He is also survived by four grandchildren, Noah Anaya and Lewis, Olivia and Elijah Mickey.
The family attended a private Mass in his honor and will host celebration of life services in the spring, both in Savoy and in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.