PHILO — Lee E. Moore, 84, of Philo passed away peacefully at 4:15 a.m. Friday (March 12, 2021) at home surrounded by his family.
He was born on July 10, 1936, to Roy and Lois (Foster) Moore, in Rossville.
Lee is survived by his wife, JoAnne (Cribbett), of 60 years. He is also survived by his daughter Nancy Miebach, her husband Rick, granddaughter, Kate Miebach, granddaughter Amy Bergen (Zach) and great-grandson Kemper. His son John Moore, his wife Bunny, grandson, Joseph (Krista), great-grandsons Graham and Lennon, grandson David (Paula) and great-grandchildren Lincoln and Gracie Rose. Also surviving are his sisters, Raye Branson, Jo Lutz and Judy Collins, whom he loved deeply.
He was the “favorite” uncle to many nieces and nephews, who held a special place in his heart.
Also surviving are a stepdaughter Phyllis Deakin (Chuck) and their children and grandchildren.
Lee was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Lois Moore, and brother, Patrick Moore.
Lee served in the Navy for four years as an electricians mate, from 1956 to 1959. He retired from Illinois Bell/AT&T after 35 years of service. He also worked for the Champaign Telephone Company and was self-employed.
Lee played in one of the most popular bands in Champaign County, The Variations, for 26 years.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 17, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Renner-Wikoff Chapel and Crematory, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana, with a memorial service to follow. Pastor Donna Smith will be officiating. Burial will be in Locust Grove Cemetery, Philo, with full military rites. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.