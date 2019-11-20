RANTOUL — Leeroy (Bo) Turner, born June 18, 1946, transitioned on Nov. 13, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, sister, brother, nephew and grandson.
His memory lives on through his five children, 19 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 10 siblings. Early on in his life he established himself as a profound mechanic and business owner.
A Homegoing Celebration will commence at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at New Generation Christian Fellowship, 1401 W. John St., Champaign IL 61820. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Officiating: Pastor Apostle Larry C. Simmons. Leek & Sons Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.