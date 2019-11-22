Rantoul — Leeroy Turner, 73, of Rantoul died at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday (Nov. 13, 2019) at his home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 1215 W. Bradley, Urbana. Pastor Apostle Larry C. Simmons will officiate. Burial will be in Lincoln Memorial Gardens, Urbana. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 1215 W. Bradley, Urbana. Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 304 E. Williams St., Danville, is in charge of arrangements.