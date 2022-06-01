RIDGE FARM — Leigh Ann Busby, 65, of Ridge Farm passed peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at home. Leigh Ann was born Oct. 4, 1956, at Lakeview Hospital in Danville, the daughter of Carl and Marilyn (Myers) Busby, who both preceded her in death.
Leigh is survived by her brothers, Tim (Juli) Busby of Lafayette, Ind., and Patrick Busby of Bozeman, Mont.; and nieces, Samantha (Rich) Ebershoff of Lafayette and Hannah Busby of Bozeman.
Leigh Ann attended Ridge Farm public schools, Murray State University in Kentucky and Southern Illinois University. While at Southern Illinois, Leigh was a member of the University Chamber Choir. The choir had over 200 members of which Leigh was the only one who wasn’t a music major. Her love of music carried on throughout her adult life as she often sang with members of her beloved second family at Vermilion Grove Friends Church. Leigh loved that church and all the people who attended, many of whom assisted her as she struggled in recent years.
After living and working in Florida and Utah, Leigh moved back to Vermilion County and finished her work career at the Vermilion County Courthouse with 19 years of employment. She was a horticulture major and loved her flowers and nurturing them as if they were part of her family. One of the happiest times of Leigh’s life was when she moved back to Ridge Farm to assist with the care of her aging mother. She loved her hometown of Ridge Farm, where she was the residing mayor. She spent many hours always trying to improve and give back to the community that helped raise her and her two brothers as kids. Leigh could often be seen riding around with her beloved dog, Scout, and she loved taking him to the farm for his daily runs up until his passing.
The family would like to thank the hundreds who have reached out to offer condolences, the numerous people who assisted Leigh as she struggled with health issues, and all who just simply chose to care along Leigh’s life journey. You are all amazing human beings.
A celebration of Leigh Ann’s life will be at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, at Vermilion Grove Friends Church, 3760 N. 1500 East Road, Ridge Farm, IL 61870, with Pastors Melinda and Joe White. Visitation will be from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday prior to her service at the church. She will be laid to rest in Crown Hill Cemetery, Ridge Farm.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations in Leigh Ann’s to Vermilion Grove Friends Church. Her family entrusted her arrangements to Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 200 E. West St., Georgetown, IL 61846. Please join her family in sharing memories through her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.