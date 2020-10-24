PAXTON — Lela Sennert, 89, of Paxton passed away Thursday (Oct. 22, 2020) at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton Senior Living.
She was born on Nov. 22, 1930, in Rockford, the daughter of Herschel Copeland and Geneva (Morgan) Copeland. Lela married Francis Sennert in Paxton on June 29, 1952. He preceded her in death on Dec. 20, 1990. Lela enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed knitting and reading.
Lela is survived by one daughter, Deb (Richard) Lyon of Milford; two sons, Keith (Deb) Sennert of Paxton and Mike (Cheryl) Sennert of St. Joseph; three grandchildren, Mike Lyon, Kerrigan Sennert and Gracen Sennert; and two brothers, Kenneth Gillie and Warren Gillie.
Lela was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one son, Jeff Sennert; and three sisters, Margie Siddens, Clarise Dennis and Ernie Plackett.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Glen Cemetery, Paxton. Memorials may be made to ARC of Iroquois County. Please sign her guest book at coxknapp.com.