URBANA — Lelah Dittman, 92, of Urbana passed away at 5:05 p.m. Friday (July 29, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign. Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is in charge of arrangements.
Lelah was born in December 1929 in Sidney, the daughter of Ben Dittman.
She is survived by her nephew, Chris (Debbie) Dittman of St. Joseph, and great-nieces, Cheyenne and Savanna Dittman.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother and a sister.
Lelah previously worked at Caldwell Printing. She enjoyed watching sports, especially the Illini.
