MAHOMET — Leland John Blain, 68, passed away Saturday (March 27, 2021) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
He was born on Oct. 13, 1952, in Kankakee, to Philip and Nora (Shyke) Blain. Leland married Soon Ik Son on Aug. 2, 1975, in Martinton.
Leland is survived by his wife; children, Jennifer (Jacob) Blain Christen, Jill Blain and Joy (Ashley) Blain; grandchildren, Leandra, Liev and Peyton; and sister, Connie Blain.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Leo.
Leland took great pride in serving his country during the Vietnam War as a member of the U.S. Air Force. His service led him to meet the love of his life in Guam, whom he continued to adore throughout his life. He was an avid golfer, a hobby he loved sharing with his wife. Leland appreciated seeing the beautiful landscapes and scenery of the national parks and loved traveling to find every cave and waterfall. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with family, especially playing with his grandkids.
Leland was best known for his generosity; he never hesitated to support a good cause or charity. He was always thinking of others and never hesitated to go the extra mile for anyone. His family will always remember sharing laughs, pranks and playful teasing.
A memorial visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 3, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 1102 Churchill Road, Mahomet, IL 61853. Service will follow at 4 p.m.
Please join Leland’s family in sharing memories on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association or National Park Service.