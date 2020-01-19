VILLA GROVE — Leland Ray Cassida, 92, formerly of Villa Grove, passed peacefully from this life to his heavenly home Friday (Jan. 17, 2020) at The Arthur Home, Arthur.
Lee was born April 1, 1927, to Daniel Hugh and Myrtle (Hendershot) Cassida North of Murdock. They preceded him in death.
Also preceding him in death were the love of his life and wife of nearly 70 years, Thelma Mae (Davis) Cassida; and both of his siblings, his sister, Ethel Snider, and brother, Everett Cassida.
Mae and Lee were married on Oct. 21,1947. They were blessed with four children of whom they were very proud. They all are surviving him, Gerald "Jerry" Wayne Cassida of Villa Grove, Cathy (Kirk) Harney of Lansing, Mich., Susan (Marshall) Ramme of Rantoul and Connie Cassida of Villa Grove. Lee has eight
grandchildren that all are surviving, Troy Harney, Kelly Elkins, Robyn Harney, Lindsay Knoll, Cecile Eisenmenger, Abigail Bliss, Suzanna Jones and Daniel Cassida; and eight great-grandchildren, Gage Knoll, Kiley Knoll, Aoife Orme, Alexis Harney, Hailey Harney, James Bliss, Jude Bliss and Eleanor Bliss.
His lifelong career as a farmer in the Villa Grove-Tuscola area allowed him to build many trusted and loyal friends. Lee was a lifelong member of the Villa Grove First Christian Church, where he was a faithful leader and teacher, serving on the church board throughout his life as deacon, elder and/or trustee and as Sunday school teacher of all ages over the years, but primarily the adult classes.
His passion for farming started in High School FFA and continued upon his return from military service in the U.S. Army at the end of World War II. His patriotic duty ended when the war was won and the occupation of Germany was secured.
Once back from overseas, he married Mae, farmed with his father, Dan, and enjoyed the challenges and opportunities of rural life in Douglas County, always finding time for family, church and community activities. One of those activities was being involved with the establishment and building of the Little Galilee Christian Camp and Retreat Center. He volunteered with others from the Christian churches in the area to create a place for young people to enjoy camping and have Christian fellowship.
With his passion for faming also came the desire to see the industry of agriculture grow and prosper. He was a lifelong member of the Douglas County Farm Bureau. He soon found himself in leadership roles that directed the goals of successful farm practices not only on the local level, but also statewide and national arena. He served as treasurer of the County Farm Bureau Board for over 14 years.
Upon retirement in 1994, Lee and Mae began to spend more time with their growing family and travel with friends to enjoy the great beauty of nature and agriculture throughout the U.S. His humor and zest for life were always visible in his photographs of family and perspective of the natural world.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Jan. 21, 2020, at First Christian Church with one hour visitation prior to the service at 10 a.m. with Pastor Mike Zylstra officiating. Visitation will be Monday evening, Jan. 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. also at First Christian Church. Burial will be in Murdock Cemetery, Murdock.
Joines Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
The family would like to express our deep, heartfelt appreciation for the caring staff at The Arthur Home, Arthur.
The family suggests memorial contributions to First Christian Church in Villa Grove or to Little Galilee Christian Camp and Retreat Center, Clinton (littlegalilee.com).