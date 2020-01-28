Leland D. Stine Jan 28, 2020 41 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CLINTON — Leland D. Stine, 91, of Clinton died at 4:18 a.m. Monday (Jan. 27, 2020) at Manor Court, Clinton. A celebration of his life will be at a later date. The family entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, with cremation rites. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers