LAKELAND, Fla. — Leland R. Carpenter Sr., affectionately known as Lee or Bud Carpenter, passed away Dec. 27, 2020.
He was born July 1, 1937, the fourth of 11 children of Roy and Elverta Carpenter, in Humboldt, Neb.
He spent almost 27 years in the U.S. Air Force and retired in 1980 as master sergeant. After high school, he joined the Air Force, and in 1960, he was stationed at Travis Air Force Base. There, on Dec. 31, 1961, he would marry his wife of almost 30 years, Ruth Katherine Phillips. Ruth preceded him in death on April 14, 2001.
While stationed in England at Lakenheath AFB, they were blessed with their only son, Leland “Buddy” Carpenter, in 1971. He was then transferred to Chanute AFB in Rantoul, where he would retire from the Air Force in late 1980.
In early 1981, he would start work for the Bank of Rantoul. He worked at the bank for almost 20 years before retiring. He was a lifetime member of the VFW in Rantoul. After some time, he would spend his winters in Florida, where he would meet his close friend, Betty Rogue. He enjoyed woodworking and spending time with friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth; both parents, Leroy and Elverta Carpenter; all grandparents; brothers, Larry and Valgene; sisters, Donna Hill and Patricia Basino; and brothers-in-law, Richard Hill, Orville Deere, Jim Basino and Larry Graham.
He is survived by his son, Buddy Carpenter (Amanda Petkus) of Gifford; granddaughters, Cassidy (Ryan) Nelson of Carrollton, Ga., and Carina Carpenter of Elizabethtown, Pa.; two great-grandchildren, Jamison and Josie Nelson; sisters, Delores Johnson of Heber Springs, Ark., Dorothy Deeke of Eagle, Neb., Hazel (Leroy) Bestwick of Falls City, Neb., and Barbara Carpenter of Lincoln, Neb.; brothers, Harlan (Ruth Ann) of Lincoln and Robert (Lana) of Humboldt, Neb.; sister-in-law, Alberta Carpenter of Pawnee City, Neb.; and countless nieces, nephews and friends.
Leland was cremated, and interment will be in Danville National Cemetery with his wife, Ruth, on March 12 at 2 p.m. A memorial/remembrance will be at the VFW in Rantoul on Saturday, March 13, at 2 p.m.
Donations can be made to the VFW post 6750 in Rantoul.