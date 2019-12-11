CHATHAM — The Rev. Leland G. Uden entered this world Jan. 13, 1944, in Champaign, the son of Henry and Annette (Loschen) Uden. He was baptized by the late Rev. Herbert Hafferman at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville. He confirmed his affirmation of faith there on March 22, 1959, by the late H.H. Diers. His verse of faith is Revelation 2:10.
The Rev. Uden graduated from Rantoul Township High School in 1962. He went on to attend Wartburg College, Waverly, Iowa, and graduated with a B.A. degree in social work.
In the autumn of 1967, he entered Wartburg Theological Seminary, Dubuque, Iowa, to prepare for the Lutheran ministry.
In the summer of 1969, Leland served as a seminary assistant to the late Rev. M.S. Bredow at Christ Lutheran Church, Clinton, Iowa. He served his pastoral internship under the supervision of the late Rev. James P. Hunter, Christ Lutheran Church, Salem, Ore., during the 1967-70 school year.
Returning to Wartburg Seminary, he served as a student to the Rev. Robert Oden at St. Matthews Lutheran Church, Dubuque.
Leland graduated from Wartburg Seminary with a master of theology degree on May 23, 1971. He was ordained by the late Bishop Alton Zenker at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville, on June 13, 1971.
He went on to service parishes in Grygla, Minn.; Washington, Ind.; Normal; and Sterling.
In 1989, he accepted a call to be an assistant to the Northern Illinois Synod bishop in Rockford.
In the fall of 1992, he accepted a call to Fremont, Neb. From there, he moved to Quincy, where he served his last full-time parish. He officially retired in June 2010.
In that same year, he moved to Chatham. During that time, he served part-time at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Springfield. In 2013, he resigned due to ill health.
The Rev. Uden is survived by his children, Aaron (Kimberly) Uden and Baryth (Patrick) Bryan, and wife of 52 years, Linda (Thom) Uden.
A son, Adam Linn, preceded him in death.
He is survived by seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Surviving siblings include Kevin (Karen) Uden, Vicki (Tim) Kenyon and Pam (Lyle) Way.
His sister, Connie (Bruce) Hanson, preceded him in death.
The Rev. Uden accepted the call of Christ to life eternal on Sunday (Dec. 8, 2019) in Springfield. Blessed by his memory.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville. The Rev. James Lehmann will officiate. Burial will follow in Beckman Cemetery, Thomasboro. Visitation will also be at the church beginning at 9:30 a.m. Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Estates Senior Living and Spa, 6513 Winterberry Lane, Springfield, IL 62711; Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2498 County Road 2100 East, Thomasboro, IL 61878-9699; or St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2477 W. Washington St., Springfield, IL 62702.